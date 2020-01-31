Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $208.21

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.21 and traded as high as $215.72. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $208.50, with a volume of 264,119 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on STCK. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 287 ($3.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.75 ($3.64).
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.00 million and a PE ratio of 13.63.
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile (LON:STCK)
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.