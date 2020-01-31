Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 114,220 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,330,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $71,161.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,795.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.03. 470,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

