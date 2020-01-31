Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 642 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.28. 2,099,600 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.33.

