Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 183,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 42,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

CMCSA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.17. 12,418,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,663,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

