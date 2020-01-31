Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

IJH traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.92. The stock had a trading volume of 494,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,514. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

