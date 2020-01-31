Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,416,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

