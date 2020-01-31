Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

VGT traded down $6.64 on Friday, hitting $254.57. 720,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $178.73 and a one year high of $263.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

