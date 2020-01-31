Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1,751.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,907 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,199 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,800,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after buying an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 409,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 346,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after buying an additional 108,276 shares in the last quarter.

GSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,870. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

