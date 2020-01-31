Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a $38.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of STRT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 million, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $523,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 69.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 287,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

