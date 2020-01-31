Strs Ohio Acquires 197 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $180.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.45 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

