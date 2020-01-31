Strs Ohio Has $1.80 Million Stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $952,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,569,745.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,217. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

