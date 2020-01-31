Strs Ohio Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,021,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,910,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 293,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 77.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 202,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

