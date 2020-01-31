Strs Ohio Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,021,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,910,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 293,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 77.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 202,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WWW stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $39.72.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
