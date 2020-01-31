Strs Ohio Increases Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 40,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cfra cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

