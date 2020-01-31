Strs Ohio Purchases 779 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,123.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.39. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $885.07 and a twelve month high of $1,131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,085.70.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

