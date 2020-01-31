Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.26. 869,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,105. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

