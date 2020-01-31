Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. Stryker also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.00-9.20 EPS.

SYK stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,105. Stryker has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.45.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

