SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.57

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and traded as low as $12.54. SUBARU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 135,688 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.45.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.26). SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,270,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,739 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

