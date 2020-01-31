Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,055 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,172,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Lubar & Co. Inc lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lubar & Co. Inc now owns 777,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 107,581 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 304.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 717,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after buying an additional 540,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 588,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,331,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $60.13. 13,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,675. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12.

