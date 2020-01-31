Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,776,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $162.89 and a 52-week high of $225.88.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

