Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $456,000 in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

GDX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,589,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

