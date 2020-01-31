Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 25,798,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,334,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

