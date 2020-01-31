Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $765,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 60,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

