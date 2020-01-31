Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR traded down $11.93 on Friday, reaching $117.53. The company had a trading volume of 61,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,299. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.74. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

