Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,356 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $305.45. 823,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,900. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

