SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SXC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 688,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $477.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.33. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

