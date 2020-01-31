Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $1.51

Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.51. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 105,362 shares traded.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

