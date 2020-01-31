Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Trading 4.2% Higher

Sunrise Resources Plc (LON:SRES)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), 11,407,634 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 8,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

