SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Polaris Industries Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc.'s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

January 28th, 2020

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Polaris Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,602,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

