Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Insider Trevor Hallam Sells 975 Shares

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Trevor Hallam sold 975 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $10,247.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,615 shares in the company, valued at $248,193.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trevor Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Trevor Hallam sold 975 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $10,413.00.

STRO opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

