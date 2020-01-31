Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STRO. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. 34,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,047. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

