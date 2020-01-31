Svb Leerink Boosts Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Price Target to $7.00

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Svb Leerink from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Svb Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 418.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADRO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.49. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 220,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,517,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 302,573 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.