Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.68, 641,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 514,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 4,574.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synlogic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synlogic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

