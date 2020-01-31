T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.14

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.26. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 2,073 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.54.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.55% of T.A.T. Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

