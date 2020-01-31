T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Bank of America

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $133.53. 1,940,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,437. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $89.50 and a one year high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

