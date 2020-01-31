T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.53. 1,940,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,437. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average of $117.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $89.50 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,109,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

