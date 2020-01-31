T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised T WINE EST LTD/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T WINE EST LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 92,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,114. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. T WINE EST LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

