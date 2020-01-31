Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Sells C$11,053.00 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Noralee Bradley sold 6,316 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$11,053.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,495.50.

Noralee Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 28th, Noralee Bradley sold 3,664 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$6,595.20.

TSE:TVE traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.69. 701,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,627. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.92. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $419.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TVE. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.31.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

