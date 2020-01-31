Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen Sells 20,945 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of TNDM traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $78.41.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
