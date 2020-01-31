Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,722 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Tapestry worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 280.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,465.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,565 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

