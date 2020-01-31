Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Down 7.3%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.13, 2,083,030 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,375,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

TTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CLSA raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 303.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tata Motors by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tata Motors by 55.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 85.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 28.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

