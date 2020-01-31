Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Down 7.3%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.13, 2,083,030 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,375,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.
TTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CLSA raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.
About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.
Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.