TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 437 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,921 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.37.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

