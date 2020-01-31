TD Securities Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $42.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

MEOH stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 104,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,018. Methanex has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

