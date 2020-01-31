Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,756,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tech Data by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tech Data by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $144.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $145.25.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

