Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Trading Down 1.5%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €3.38 ($3.93) and last traded at €3.40 ($3.95), approximately 234,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.45 ($4.01).

TC1 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.19 ($2.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of $433.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.48.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

