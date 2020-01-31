Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of TEO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 53,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.57). Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 293,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 71,716 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 64,513 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 68,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

