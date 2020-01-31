Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERIC. BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. New Street Research began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of ERIC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. 295,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,066,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 51.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

