TELUS (TSE:T) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -1.67

News stories about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a daily sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the headlines that may have effected TELUS’s analysis:
- Telus celebrating 20th anniversary with ‘Critter’ Instagram Story filter – MobileSyrup (mobilesyrup.com)
- TELUS Corporation (TU) Stock, What to Consider? – News Welcome (newswelcome.com)
- Telus and Koodo raising device activation fee by $5, now costs $40 – MobileSyrup (mobilesyrup.com)
- CRTC approves reimbursement of cost payments to Telus over phone unlocking proceeding – Cartt.ca (cartt.ca)
- Telus launching Galaxy S20 pre-orders on February 11th – MobileSyrup (mobilesyrup.com)
T has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
