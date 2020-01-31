TELUS (TSE:T) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -1.67

News stories about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a daily sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected TELUS’s analysis:

Get TELUS alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$53.17. 474,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,901. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$45.69 and a twelve month high of C$53.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.92.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.