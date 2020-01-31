Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Holdings Trimmed by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.70. 12,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,676. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $188,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,511,059 shares of company stock valued at $386,816,166 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.55.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

