Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Get Ternium alerts:

TX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ternium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ternium and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of TX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 478,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,576. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Ternium had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ternium will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 81.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 200,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 66.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 143,992 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ternium by 55.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ternium by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 266,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ternium by 21.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 142,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ternium (TX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.