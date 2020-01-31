Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $644.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,856,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,172,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.09 and a 200 day moving average of $318.19. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $650.88.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.35.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

